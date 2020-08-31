Advertisement

Regions Bank offers disaster-recovery financial services for people, businesses affected by Hurricane Laura

Regions Bank logo
Regions Bank logo(Regions Bank)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Regions Bank) - Regions Bank on Monday announced a series of financial services, including payment extensions and the waiving of certain fees, to help people and businesses in portions of Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas that were impacted by Hurricane Laura.

”At Regions, we are focused on meeting the financial needs of the communities we serve at all times, especially times like this when there’s a long recovery ahead,” said Steve Nivet, regional consumer banking executive for Regions Bank. “Our goal with these services is to make the process easier and to work collaboratively with our customers as we move forward together.”

Disaster-recovery financial services available for a limited time include:

  • No check-cashing fee for FEMA-issued checks cashed at Regions branches in impacted areas
  • Regions will waive or refund fees charged by non-Regions ATMs for bank customers in impacted areas for 15 days beginning Monday, Aug. 31.
  • Regions will waive ATM surcharge fees for non-Regions customers using the bank’s ATMs in impacted areas for 15 days beginning Monday, Aug. 31.
  • One penalty-free CD withdrawal5
  • 0.50% interest rate discount on new personal unsecured loans
  • Payment deferrals are available for current credit cardholders. People in affected areas can contact Regions to discuss individual needs.
  • Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief purchase and renovation loan programs available
  • Personal and business loan payment assistance available
  • Business loan payment deferral will be available for 90 days beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

Additional recovery information is available through the Disaster Resource Center on Regions.com. Further, Regions maintains a year-round Customer Assistance Program. Through this program, bankers listen to the unique needs of individual customers and explore various options to help address financial challenges, such as those prompted by a natural disaster.

For questions regarding a mortgage, customers may call Regions’ mortgage hotline at 1-800-986-2462. For assistance regarding home equity and other consumer loans, customers may call 1-866-298-1113.

A dedicated team is available at 1-800-411-9393 to help with other questions and concerns regarding banking needs. General account services are available at any time via regions.com and the updated Regions mobile app.

