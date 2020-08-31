REPORT: LSU DT Tyler Shelvin opts out of 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin is the fourth Tiger to opt out of the 2020 football season, the Geaux247 staff reported it has learned from multiple sources.

#LSU DT Tyler Shelvin has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, sources have confirmed.



He was not at practice on Monday in Baton Rouge. Some analysts feel he will be a Top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.https://t.co/URWwuU85jK pic.twitter.com/xo3QDARX0c — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) August 31, 2020

Shelvin is a 6-foot-3, 346-pound junior from Lafayette. He played in 14 games as a sophomore with 13 starts at nose tackle. He was credited with 39 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.

He was recognized as perhaps the best performer of all LSU defensive linemen during the national championship season. He was also the Tigers’ most productive defensive lineman in 2019.

Shelvin had been named to this season’s Outland Trophy watch list, which is awarded to the best college football interior lineman in the US.

