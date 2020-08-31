Advertisement

REPORT: LSU DT Tyler Shelvin opts out of 2020 season

LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin is the fourth Tiger to opt out of the 2020 football season, the Geaux247 staff reported it has learned from multiple sources.

Shelvin is a 6-foot-3, 346-pound junior from Lafayette. He played in 14 games as a sophomore with 13 starts at nose tackle. He was credited with 39 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.

He was recognized as perhaps the best performer of all LSU defensive linemen during the national championship season. He was also the Tigers’ most productive defensive lineman in 2019.

Shelvin had been named to this season’s Outland Trophy watch list, which is awarded to the best college football interior lineman in the US.

