Advertisement

RPSO: Shooting incident on Brent Street in Pineville

(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says that deputies have responded to a shooting incident on Brent Street in Pineville on Monday, August 31.

At 2:15 p.m., RPSO says they received a complaint of a man shooting at a woman inside a home they shared. They say the victim was not injured.

RPSO says deputies set up a perimeter at the scene with SWAT and began talking to the suspect. Currently, they are attempting negotiations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

APD seeking missing person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Missing person

VOD Recordings

Dr. Paul Birinyi

Updated: 4 hours ago
A chat with RRMC neurosurgeon specialist, Dr. Paul Birinyi.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Susan Broussard

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief of Staff, Susan Broussard, with an update as the city of Alexandria continues to restore power to its customers. The boil advisory also continues.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

VOD Recordings

Jennifer Cahill

Updated: 4 hours ago
CLECO Corporate Communications Manager, Jennifer Cahill, has an update as the power company restores power to its customers.

VOD Recordings

Rich Dupree

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief of Staff, Rich Dupree, with the latest from the city of Pineville trying to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

News

Cleco restores power to over 82,000 customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 9 p.m., Cleco crews have restored power to over 80,000 of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura after it made landfall in southwest Louisiana Thursday.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 6 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates