RPSO: Shooting incident on Brent Street in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says that deputies have responded to a shooting incident on Brent Street in Pineville on Monday, August 31.

At 2:15 p.m., RPSO says they received a complaint of a man shooting at a woman inside a home they shared. They say the victim was not injured.

RPSO says deputies set up a perimeter at the scene with SWAT and began talking to the suspect. Currently, they are attempting negotiations.

