Brandon Ingram wins NBA most improved player

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was a no-brainer for local basketball fans, but the NBA made it official announcing Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as the most improved play for the 2019-20 season.

Ingram, after being traded to New Orleans as part of the deal for Anthony Davis last summer, averaged career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals and, most noticeably, points. His 23.8 points per game also led the Pelicans as a team.

His standout performance came against the Utah Jazz in mid-January where Ingram scored a career-high 49 points in a huge victory. It was one of two 40+ point games that he posted during the season.

Ingram is a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Pelicans have the right to match any offer he gets from another team.

