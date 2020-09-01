Advertisement

Brandon Ingram wins NBA most improved player

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, left, passes around Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, left, passes around Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(WITN)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was a no-brainer for local basketball fans, but the NBA made it official announcing Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as the most improved play for the 2019-20 season.

Ingram, after being traded to New Orleans as part of the deal for Anthony Davis last summer, averaged career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals and, most noticeably, points. His 23.8 points per game also led the Pelicans as a team.

His standout performance came against the Utah Jazz in mid-January where Ingram scored a career-high 49 points in a huge victory. It was one of two 40+ point games that he posted during the season.

Ingram is a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Pelicans have the right to match any offer he gets from another team.

