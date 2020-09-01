Advertisement

Family of 7 survives Hurricane Laura

Took shelter in their mobile home’s bathroom
Underwood home
Underwood home
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKS, La. (KALB) - A Vernon Parish family found a bright spot after Laura.

“It was horrible. We had a six-month-old baby in the bathroom. We had pillows around us,” Tracy Underwood explained. Her family rode out Laura in their bathroom for four hours and prayed for relief. Underwood recalled praying, “‘Lord just let it end, you know just please take these winds away from us, please let us be okay’...because we had no idea what was going on outside.”

Outside Laura reached winds up to 110 MPH. She said the trailer shook, rainwater leaked through ceiling fans and room lights, and their roof flew off. “It’s horrible, I have no words to describe, but at the end of the day we are blessed.”

As the day after the storm came, they saw the harsh reality of the damage. Her husband warned them before they went outside the damage was bad. Seeing their home torn apart took a toll on them.

“I’m emotional, we are mentally exhausted, but I am blessed at the end of the day.” Now the cleanup process begins. “We been cleaning up since we got up that morning, just started cleaning...there’s nothing else you can do but start.”

But, they’re not doing it alone. “I have great kids that come in and helped us. The community from Texas have sent stuff over for us, and we are so blessed.”

The Underwood’s are just one of the families that have found a silver lining after the storm. The family decided to ride out the storm to stay close to other family members nearby. They said next time they will find another shelter. Tracy’s son’s wedding was postponed in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they’re looking forward to Sunday to celebrate the happy day.

Click here to watch KALB’s Meteorologist Barrett Phillips’ walk through of the Underwood family’s damage.

BARRETT PHILLIPS SLAGLE

SLAGLE UPDATE: Barrett Phillips talks with residents in the Vernon Parish town of Slagle about the impact of Hurricane Laura on their community.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Cleco restores power to over half of customers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 9 p.m., power has been restored to over 90,000 customers, or 64 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Recap of Monday’s Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Alexandria

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
City of Alexandria crews, along with more than 150 contractors and utility service personnel from around the country, continued to work to restore electrical power and clear tree debris caused by Hurricane Laura Thursday morning.

News

DOTD website to show progress as crews remove debris from state roads

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
As crews work to clear debris from state roads, citizens can keep up with the progress being made via the state’s Department of Transportation and Development website.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

APD seeking missing person

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Missing person

VOD Recordings

Dr. Paul Birinyi

Updated: 10 hours ago
A chat with RRMC neurosurgeon specialist, Dr. Paul Birinyi.

VOD Recordings

Susan Broussard

Updated: 10 hours ago
Chief of Staff, Susan Broussard, with an update as the city of Alexandria continues to restore power to its customers. The boil advisory also continues.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

VOD Recordings

Jennifer Cahill

Updated: 10 hours ago
CLECO Corporate Communications Manager, Jennifer Cahill, has an update as the power company restores power to its customers.