Advertisement

Jaguars release former LSU RB Leonard Fournette; he becomes free agent after reportedly clearing waivers

Former LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette collects himself after a play in his Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the New Orleans Saints (Source: Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX8)
Former LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette collects himself after a play in his Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the New Orleans Saints (Source: Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX8)(KALB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jacksonville Jaguars released former LSU running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, August 31.

Fournette then became a free agent Tuesday after clearing waivers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

CBS Sports reported the top five landing spots for Fournette are: New England, Tampa Bay, Miami, Los Angeles (Rams), and Washington.

In three seasons with the Jaguars, Fournette rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jacksonville did not pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason and actively tried to pursue a trade.

Fournette, was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is coming off his most productive season in NFL

Last season he rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns and caught 76 passes for 522 yards.

In just three seasons with the Tigers, Fournette ranks No. 4 in LSU history in rushing yards with 3,830, he sits at No. 2 in school history in all-purpose yards per game with 155.7, and No. 4 in rushing touchdowns with 40.

The 2015 consensus All-American became the fastest player in LSU history to reach 2,000 and 3,000 yards. Fournette reached 2,000 yards on 303 carries in 18 games, and 3,000 yards on 491 carries in 26 games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Report: Saints open to trading Alvin Kamara

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sean Fazende
The Saints are open to trading running back Alvin Kamara, according to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Sports

EXCLUSIVE: AG Jeff Landry explains his reason for letter to LHSAA’s Bonine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine asking him to allow high school football to return.

Sports

Landry talks return of high school football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Attorney General Jeff Landry is saying that it is time for high school football to return.

Nfl

State approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
The New Orleans Saints sent out guidelines Tuesday regarding how the team could reopen the Superdome to fans this upcoming NFL season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

College

Orgeron reiterates ‘Next Man Up’ philosophy after 2 more players opt out

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists the day after two more players decided to opt out for the 2020 season and he reiterated the “Next Man Up” philosophy.

College

LSU announces kickoff times for three games this season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
LSU’s season-opener on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Pro Sports

Brandon Ingram wins NBA most improved player

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Chris Hagan
It was a no-brainer for local basketball fans, but the NBA made it official announcing Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as the most improved play for the 2019-20 season.

College

REPORT: LSU DT Tyler Shelvin opts out of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin is the fourth Tiger to opt out of the 2020 football season, the Geaux247 staff reported it has learned from multiple sources.

Sports

Landry to Bonine: It is time to turn on the Friday Night Lights

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Attorney General Jeff Landry is saying that it is time for high school football to return.

Sports

Hornets plan for action in the Plainview community

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Plainview community took a hard hit from Hurricane Laura. However, the two-time State Champions plan to reciprocate the support they’ve received over the years.