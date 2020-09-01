Advertisement

Kenneth Walker says initial charge ‘meant to silence’ him and ’cover up Breonna’s murder’

Taylor’s boyfriend files suit; attorney alleges his client may not have shot LMPD officer in deadly March raid
Kenneth Walker addressed a gathering of media Tuesday, hours after he filed a lawsuit against LMPD and others, alleging police misconduct the night of the raid that left Taylor dead in the hallway of her apartment.
Kenneth Walker addressed a gathering of media Tuesday, hours after he filed a lawsuit against LMPD and others, alleging police misconduct the night of the raid that left Taylor dead in the hallway of her apartment.(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor addressed a gathering of media Tuesday, hours after he filed a lawsuit against Louisville Metro Police Department and others, alleging police misconduct the night of the raid that left Taylor dead in the hallway of her apartment.

Narcotics officers used a battering ram to break into Taylor’s apartment on March 13, causing Kenneth Walker to fire what he would later call a warning shot, prompting a return volley of gunfire from the officers. Taylor was shot five times.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine dropped that charge in May.

Walker, 28, said in downtown Louisville on Tuesday that that charge was “meant to silence me and cover up Breonna’s murder.”

WAVE 3 News is reviewing the 39-page lawsuit his attorney, Steve Romines, filed on Walker’s behalf. It names the three officers who fired their guns in the raid -- Sgt. Jon Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison. Hankison was fired in June for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside. None of the officers has been criminally charged.

The suit also names embattled Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, current Interim LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder, Wine, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and at least 10 other LMPD officers -- Joshua Jaynes, Shawn Hoover, Tony James, Michael Nobles, Michael Campbell, Michael King, Josh Doerr, Andrea Shaw, Chad Tinnell and Amanda Seelye.

Romines said Tuesday that witness statements indicated there were two volleys of gunfire, and laid out an argument suggesting that Walker’s “warning shot” may not have been the one that struck Mattingly and nearly severed his femoral artery.

“(There were) two volleys of gunfire that night, and they were about a minute and eight seconds apart,” Romines said. “It was not reported that an officer was shot until after the second volley of gunshots ... Until we see the ballistics report, we think it is much more likely that one of the 35-to-45 shots fired by LMPD is what struck Officer Mattingly.”

Romines said Walker comes from a good family and had never been in trouble before in his life.

“And the police want you to believe that at almost 1 o’clock one evening, he says my first foray into the criminal justice world, I’m gonna try to shoot a cop,” Romines said.

In the lawsuit, Walker seeks unspecified monetary damages from LMPD, as well as the City of Louisville, for assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution and several other claims.

When Wine dropped the attempted-murder charge against Walker in May, he did so “without prejudice,” meaning the county could charge him again in the future. Walker’s lawsuit seeks to prevent that from happening, citing Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law.

The lawsuit also claims LMPD “threatened Kenny’s life, illegally detained Kenny, interrogated him under false pretenses, ignored his account as corroborated by neighbors, and arrested and jailed Kenny.”

The lawsuit also alleges an unusual exchange took place in the moments following the shooting at Taylor’s apartment.

An unidentified officer asked Walker if he had been hit by any of the gunfire, and when he replied that he had not, the officer replied, “Oh, that’s unfortunate,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also pointed out that Walker told police immediately following the shooting that he heard the knocks on the door, but he did not hear anyone announce or identify themselves when he and Taylor asked who was there. WAVE 3 News has previously reported this. The officers said they announced themselves, but neighbors said they did not hear officers announce themselves.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National

Texas man accused of sexual assault, killing infant daughter

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

National

Officials: Deputies fatally shoot Black man who dropped gun

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when they saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes.

VOD Recordings

Pat Boone

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Pat Boone previews the "30 Guns in 30 Days" raffle to benefit the Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library.

Latest News

National

Court blocks release of Trump tax returns amid latest appeal

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The three-judge panel said it would rule later Tuesday, after hearing brief arguments from both sides.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

VOD Recordings

Cindy Blair

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Learn to market your art in a new age. Education and Outreach Director, Cindy Blair, previews the AMOA's art marketing webinar.

VOD Recordings

Grant Parish After the Storm

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Reporter, Adaleigh Rowe, takes a look at Hurricane Laura damage in Grant Parish.

College

Orgeron reiterates ‘Next Man Up’ philosophy after 2 more players opt out

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists the day after two more players decided to opt out for the 2020 season and he reiterated the “Next Man Up” philosophy.