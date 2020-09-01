La. State Licensing Board of Contractors issues warning about fraud after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors (LSLBC) is warning residents about the potential for contractor fraud after Hurricane Laura.

“Many of our residents in the affected areas suffered devastating property damage due to Hurricane Laura,” said LSLBC Executive Director Michael McDuff. “Unlicensed contractors often solicit work after such an event to take advantage of consumers who need repairs. It is important that consumers learn to recognize fraudulent contractors and take the necessary steps to protect themselves from large monetary losses.”

LSLBC says the best way to avoid becoming a victim of fraud is to make sure a contractor is licensed to perform construction work in Louisiana before making a down payment or signing any sort of agreement.

“The LSLBC works to protect the safety of the public, as well as the integrity of the construction industry,” McDuff said. “Unlicensed contractors not only pose a risk to consumers but take work from qualified and licensed contractors. The elderly are especially vulnerable to contractor fraud.”

WAYS TO CHECK LICENSURE THROUGH LSLBC

Download the free La Contractor mobile app by visiting the LSLBC website at www.lacontractor.org

Use the contractor search function located on the LSLBC website

Call LSLBC at 1-800-256-1392

Complaints about unlicensed contractors should be reported to the LSLBC by calling 1-800-256-1392 or emailing complaints@lslbc.louisiana.gov. Unlawful activity can also be reported using the La Contractor app.

