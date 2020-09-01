LSU announces kickoff times for three games this season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s season-opener on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

LSU’s game at Auburn on Oct. 31 will also kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on the network.

The LSU-Alabama matchup on Nov. 14 in Tiger Stadium will get a 5:00 p.m. kickoff on CBS. Last season, The Tigers ended an 8-game losing streak to the Tide by beating them in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers will play a 10-game all SEC schedule in 2020.

