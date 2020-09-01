LSUA’s Children’s Center offering short-term childcare options

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, staff of Louisiana State University of Alexandria Children’s Center have worked hard to get the center up and running to assist the Central Louisiana community’s cleanup efforts.

The Center, which opened back up Tuesday, is extending an offer for short-term childcare for the next two weeks to help those having to juggle childcare while restoring homes and businesses.

Multiple options for community members are being provided by the Center for children six (6) weeks to six (6) years old:

Temporary part-time care --3 days/$120; 2 days/$115

Temporary full-time care --$135

Drop-in for a day --$55 (must call the day before)

Breakfast/lunch/snack included

Registration fee --$25 (normally $100)

Center hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all families will need to provide an updated shot record of each child.

Anyone with questions or interested in this service, please contact the Director of the LSUA Children’s Center, Sarah Corley, at 318.473.6403.

