Report: Saints open to trading Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) | Photo Source: AP Photo / Butch Dill
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are open to trading running back Alvin Kamara, according to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson. This comes as news broke Monday that Kamara’s last three absences from practice were reportedly unexcused and contract-related.

Yahoo Sports reported that the team is comfortable making Kamara a top-five paid back at around $12 million a season, but Kamara wants closer to Christian McCaffrey’s deal at around $16 million. Sources tell FOX 8 sports that the Saints latest offer was ‘a little bit over’ $12 million a season.

Kamara is scheduled to make $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Though he had an injury-plagued 2019 season, he’s still finished the season with 81 receptions. He has 37 total touchdowns in his career.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

