State of La. launches website for updates on Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.
Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced during a news conference Monday, Aug. 31 the State of Louisiana has launched a website to give those affected by Hurricane Laura the latest information on post-storm recovery updates.

The website includes helpful links to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) website and information and food assistance.

Residents can get the latest updates by clicking here.

