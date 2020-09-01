Advertisement

Texas man accused of sexual assault, killing infant daughter

Luis Luna is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, leading to her death.
Luis Luna is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, leading to her death.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a Houston apartment complex Aug. 24 after learning about an unresponsive infant. When they arrived, they found Savayah Mason being treated by EMS personnel.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Forensic investigators determined she was sexually assaulted and died of asphyxiation.

Homicide investigators said they interviewed Mason’s father, 23-year-old Luis Luna, and they determined he was responsible for her death.

Luna is charged with capital murder, and he was arrested Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

National

Officials: Deputies fatally shoot Black man who dropped gun

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when they saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes.

VOD Recordings

Pat Boone

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Pat Boone previews the "30 Guns in 30 Days" raffle to benefit the Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library.

Latest News

National

Court blocks release of Trump tax returns amid latest appeal

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The three-judge panel said it would rule later Tuesday, after hearing brief arguments from both sides.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

VOD Recordings

Cindy Blair

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Learn to market your art in a new age. Education and Outreach Director, Cindy Blair, previews the AMOA's art marketing webinar.

VOD Recordings

Grant Parish After the Storm

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Reporter, Adaleigh Rowe, takes a look at Hurricane Laura damage in Grant Parish.

College

Orgeron reiterates ‘Next Man Up’ philosophy after 2 more players opt out

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists the day after two more players decided to opt out for the 2020 season and he reiterated the “Next Man Up” philosophy.

National

Kenneth Walker says initial charge ‘meant to silence’ him and ’cover up Breonna’s murder’

Updated: 55 minutes ago
His attorney alleges his client may not have shot LMPD officer in deadly March raid.