17 deaths in La. attributed to Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura destruction in Louisiana
Hurricane Laura destruction in Louisiana(Haley Kinslow)
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least 17 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, LDH reported another two deaths, both in Beauregard Parish. Both were due to heat-related illnesses. Many in the state are without air conditioning or working outdoors in the middle of a heatwave.

LDH has verified the following deaths:

  • 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
  • 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
  • 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
  • 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
  • Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
  • 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
  • One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
  • 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
  • 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
  • 80 to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

