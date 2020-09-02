After Hurricane Laura devastation, Louisiana lawmakers discuss picking up the pieces

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Leaders and citizens in Louisiana are trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Laura hit the state last week. A number of Parishes across the state have qualified for FEMA assistance as new damage and devastation reveals itself.

Many citizens in the impacted areas are without power and some are without water. Governor John Bel Edwards says his emergency response teams are trying to deliver generators and other assistance to hard-hit areas as he awaits word from the federal government on other applications from different areas he submitted for assistance.

Members of the federal delegation say the amount of damage done could lead them to seek additional relief funding on Capitol Hill.

