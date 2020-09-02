Advertisement

Alexandria City Council designates August 27 as holiday for pay considerations for city employees

Alexandria City Council
Alexandria City Council(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution declaring a public emergency related to Hurricane Laura.

This resolution also designated August 27 as a holiday for pay and compensation considerations for city employees.

Also on the agenda at the council meeting was the topic of Johnny Downs. In the executive session, the council heard a report from the Administration regarding the insurance claim for the Johnny Downs Sports Complex.

There was also a resolution supporting the renovations and reconstruction of Frank O. Hunter Park, Cheatham Park, Youth Baseball Complex, and Johnny Downs Sports Complex.

District 2 City Councilman Gerber Porter amended the resolution to say the council would support the repairs and reconstruction of the parks. The council voted unanimously in favor of passing the new amended resolution. Councilman Porter amended the original resolution because, at the meeting, he said that he does not support renovating, upgrading, or expanding Johnny Downs.

Councilman Porter does support rebuilding the facility to how it was before the EF 3 tornado in December caused damage to it.

The council also voted in favor of four yes votes to three no votes passing an ordinance authorizing Alexandria Mayor Jeff hall to sign a contract with Barron, Heinberg, and Brockton to conduct a feasibility study for a water park that would be located next to Casson Street.

The four yes votes came from councilmen Gerber Porter, Joe Fuller, Jules Green, and Malcolm Larvadain. The three no votes came from councilmen Harry Silver, Jim Villard, and Chuck Fowler.

The Alexandria City Council also voted in favor of four votes yes to two votes no and one vote to abstain to pass an ordinance authorizing Mayor Hall to sign a contract with Barron, Heinberg, and Brocato to prepare preliminary designs for an industrial and technology park.

This park would be located on the future Sugar House Road corridor. This land is already owned by the City of Alexandria.

The four yes votes came from councilmen Gerber Porter, Joe Fuller, Jules Green, and Malcolm Larvadain. The two no votes came from councilmen Jim Villard and Chuck Fowler. District 4 Councilman Harry Silver abstained.

