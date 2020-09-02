Advertisement

Date set for reopening Grant Parish Schools after Hurricane Laura

Three of the eight schools in the district currently don’t have power.
Schools in Grant Parish are set to reopen on September 14th. (Mysherie Johnson/KALB)
Schools in Grant Parish are set to reopen on September 14th. (Mysherie Johnson/KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Hurricane Laura left widespread damage across the state of Louisiana after making landfall early Thursday morning on August 27.

Days later, the cleanup process is underway in Central Louisiana but many are still in the power including five schools in Grant Parish.

Grant Parish Superintendent Paxton Teddlie said he had an emergency meeting with principals about the damage across the parish.

They decided to tentatively open schools on Sept. 14.

“I was principal at a school in 2005 when Rita came through, we had a lot of damage,” Superintendent Teddlie said. “This one seems a lot worse.”

The two schools impacted the most by Hurricane Laura are in Colfax and Pollock. The hurricane ripped roofs and snapped trees in those areas.

Also, Grant High School’s athletic facilities sustained damage.

The school’s principal, Amanda Slaughter, says she’s grateful the academic buildings were not damaged.

“These are just material things,” Slaughter said. “The important thing is the buildings used for learning are not damaged.”

Slaughter also said teachers and faculty are responsible for most of the cleanup thus far at the school.

“They came in and have worked really hard to clean things up and passed out pre-packaged meals for the students in need,” she said.

Hurricane Laura blew roof off of the Softball teams locker room at Grant High School.
Hurricane Laura blew roof off of the Softball teams locker room at Grant High School.

As schools prepare to reopen, COVID-19 is another challenge for the schools. With many students attending classes virtually, power outages will make learning difficult.

“Until everyone can get power, there’s not much we can do virtually,” Superintendent Teddlie said. “As we get to see what we have and what we’re available to offer, we will make accommodations.”

