Lowe’s donates $1M, will host bucket drive-through events

Locally in Alexandria, Leesville, Sulphur and Lake Charles
Lowe's bucket drive-through event
Lowe's bucket drive-through event(Lowe's)
By KALB staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(LOWE’S) - Lowe’s announced it’s donating $1 million to support disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Laura, California wildfires and the Iowa derecho. The company has immediately donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support critical housing and shelter needs.

Please see below for additional community support updates following Hurricane Laura.

Relief events:

  • Seven Lowe’s stores in areas most impacted by Hurricane Laura will host drive-through bucket brigade events this Friday to distribute supplies to residents who are continuing cleanup efforts. The 500 buckets of supplies will include items like dust masks, goggles, bug spray, bottled water and mold remover.
  • Lowe’s has hosted previous drive-through bucket brigade events following Hurricane Isaias and Hurricane Hanna.
  • Volunteers at Lowe’s regional distribution centers in North Carolina, Georgia and Texas prepared the disaster relief buckets.
  • Date/time: Friday, September 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A list of relief event locations below.

Associate support:

  • To support associates impacted by Hurricane Laura, Lowe’s is providing hot meals, clothing, meal kits, hygiene kits and financial assistance from Lowe’s Employee Relief Fund. Associates contribute to the fund, and Lowe’s matches each contribution dollar-for-dollar. Since 1999, the fund has helped more than 36,000 associates by providing more than $41 million in financial aid.
  • Approximately 200 Lowe’s Emergency Response Team members from Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana will deploy this week to impacted areas. These specially trained associates voluntarily leave their home stores to serve at stores affected by storms. They will provide additional customer support and give fellow associates impacted by the hurricane a chance to focus on their families.

When: Friday, September 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. *Buckets distributed on first-come, first-serve basis

Locations in Louisiana:

  • Lowe’s of Leesville: 2200 Mcrae Street Leesville, LA 71446
  • Lowe’s of Alexandria: 3201 Industrial Street Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Lowe’s of Lake Charles: 2800 Derek Drive Lake Charles, LA 70607
  • Lowe’s of Sulphur: 305 S. Cities Highway Sulphur, LA 7063

