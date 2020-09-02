Advertisement

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks
Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA will furlough its entire Indianapolis-based staff of about 600 employees for three to eight weeks in a cost-saving move, according to a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

The memo from NCAA President Mark Emmert went out to the association’s more than 1,200 member schools Wednesday. The furloughs will not affect senior executives.

Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough, Emmert wrote. Some staff will be furloughed up to eight weeks, depending on position and “seasonal timing of their duties.”

Earlier this year, USA Today reported Emmert and NCAA senior management were taking a 20% salary reduction and vice presidents would be taking 10% pay cuts. The association also implemented salary freezes for all employees and did not fill open positions.

The latest belt-tightening measures include voluntary separation and early retirement packages being offered to many NCAA employees.

“There decisions are unfortunate but necessary as we continue to identify ways to cut costs across the national office,” Emmert wrote. He said all the measures represent “top of budget cuts in every national office group totaling nearly half our operating budget.”

The NCAA took a massive financial hit when it canceled the men’s college basketball tournament in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament accounts for almost all of the NCAA’s annual revenue, which reached $1.1 billion last year.

By Associated Press | September 2, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 4:04 PM

(AP) - The NCAA will furlough its entire Indianapolis-based staff of about 600 employees for three to eight weeks in a cost-saving move, according to memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

The memo from NCAA President Mark Emmert went out to the association’s more than 1,200 member schools Wednesday. The furloughs will not affect senior executives.

Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough, Emmert wrote. Some staff will be furloughed up to eight weeks, depending on position and “seasonal timing of their duties.”

Earlier this year, USA Today reported Emmert and NCAA senior management were taking a 20% salary reduction and vice presidents would be taking 10% pay cuts. The association also implemented salary freezes for all employees and did not fill open positions.

The latest belt-tightening measures include voluntary separation and early retirement packages being offered to many NCAA employees.

“There decisions are unfortunate but necessary as we continue to identify ways to cut costs across the national office,” Emmert wrote. He said all the measures represent “top of budget cuts in every national office group totaling nearly half our operating budget.”

The NCAA took a massive financial hit when it canceled the men’s college basketball tournament in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament accounts for almost all of the NCAA’s annual revenue, which reached $1.1 billion last year.

The NCAA cut its annual distribution to Division I conferences and schools this year from an expected $600 million to $225 million.

“We are committed to supporting our member schools and conferences and student-athletes in every way possible, and yet I expect that some of our services to membership may be limited or delayed during this period furloughs,” Emmert wrote. “I ask for your patience as we all strive to weather these difficult times together.”

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed to this report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Saints, Pelicans and NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The New Orleans Saints, Pelicans, and the NFL Foundation announced today a $500,000 donation to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Laura, the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in over 100 years.

News

Report: Payton and Kamara clear the air

Updated: 5 hours ago
It was reported earlier in the week that the Saints are open to trading Kamara.

Nfl

Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson appears at practice after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, was in attendance at practice Wednesday, Sept. 2 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 28.

Pro Sports

Jaguars release former LSU RB Leonard Fournette; he becomes free agent after reportedly clearing waivers

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman
The Jacksonville Jaguars released former LSU running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, August 31.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Report: Saints open to trading Alvin Kamara

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Sean Fazende
The Saints are open to trading running back Alvin Kamara, according to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Sports

EXCLUSIVE: AG Jeff Landry explains his reason for letter to LHSAA’s Bonine

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine asking him to allow high school football to return.

Sports

Landry talks return of high school football

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
Attorney General Jeff Landry is saying that it is time for high school football to return.

Nfl

State approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
The New Orleans Saints sent out guidelines Tuesday regarding how the team could reopen the Superdome to fans this upcoming NFL season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

College

Orgeron reiterates ‘Next Man Up’ philosophy after 2 more players opt out

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists the day after two more players decided to opt out for the 2020 season and he reiterated the “Next Man Up” philosophy.

College

LSU announces kickoff times for three games this season

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
LSU’s season-opener on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.