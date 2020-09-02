Monroe family nearly dies after misusing a generator

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local family that almost died from misusing a generator is sharing their story in hopes of helping others.

“It was just by the grace of God that he spared us all,” said Stephanie Veal.

It was the Veal’s family first night using a generator after Hurricane Laura knocked out power across Ouachita Parish.

Around 1 a.m., Stephanie Veal complained to her husband Lorenzo that she had a headache and that their 1-year-old granddaughter was also sick.

That’s when he went to the kitchen to grab some medicine and add more fuel to the generator outside their house.

“We went out and I restarted it again with a new bottle and we laid down. So when we got up I started feeling so bad like I wanted to throw up and stuff and that’s all I remembered,” said Lorenzo Veal.

Lorenzo collapsed and Stephanie called 911.

Medics were on scene in about 10 minutes. After their vital signs checked out and Stephanie explained what happened, first responders knew something was wrong.

“The firefighters were listening to everything I said and they were saying something wasn’t adding up in this house. Something is not right,” said Stephanie.

Carbon monoxide levels reached 600 ppm inside their home.

To put things into context, 400 ppm is considered fatal after three hours. The Veal’s generator was running for 10 hours.

“You can’t smell it. You can’t smell anything. No kind of fumes at all. Only thing I know was I was getting sick and didn’t know what was making me sick. When I got to that point I was just out like a light bulb,” said Lorenzo.

Lorenzo said his mistake was putting the generator too close to the back door outside his home.

Their hope is that people will listen to their story and learn from their mistake.

“We’re lucky to be alive, and I hope this helps somebody because if you don’t know how to use a backup generator you should google it or get details from somebody on how to use one. Because we did not know how,” said Stephanie.

More than half the deaths related to Hurricane Laura were due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

You can find generator safety info at GetAGamePlan.org.

