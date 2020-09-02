Advertisement

Monroe family nearly dies after misusing a generator

A local family that almost died from misusing a generator is sharing their story in hopes of helping others
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local family that almost died from misusing a generator is sharing their story in hopes of helping others.

“It was just by the grace of God that he spared us all,” said Stephanie Veal.

It was the Veal’s family first night using a generator after Hurricane Laura knocked out power across Ouachita Parish.

Around 1 a.m., Stephanie Veal complained to her husband Lorenzo that she had a headache and that their 1-year-old granddaughter was also sick.

That’s when he went to the kitchen to grab some medicine and add more fuel to the generator outside their house.

“We went out and I restarted it again with a new bottle and we laid down. So when we got up I started feeling so bad like I wanted to throw up and stuff and that’s all I remembered,” said Lorenzo Veal.

Lorenzo collapsed and Stephanie called 911.

Medics were on scene in about 10 minutes. After their vital signs checked out and Stephanie explained what happened, first responders knew something was wrong.

“The firefighters were listening to everything I said and they were saying something wasn’t adding up in this house. Something is not right,” said Stephanie.

Carbon monoxide levels reached 600 ppm inside their home.

To put things into context, 400 ppm is considered fatal after three hours. The Veal’s generator was running for 10 hours.

“You can’t smell it. You can’t smell anything. No kind of fumes at all. Only thing I know was I was getting sick and didn’t know what was making me sick. When I got to that point I was just out like a light bulb,” said Lorenzo.

Lorenzo said his mistake was putting the generator too close to the back door outside his home.

Their hope is that people will listen to their story and learn from their mistake.

“We’re lucky to be alive, and I hope this helps somebody because if you don’t know how to use a backup generator you should google it or get details from somebody on how to use one. Because we did not know how,” said Stephanie.

More than half the deaths related to Hurricane Laura were due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

You can find generator safety info at GetAGamePlan.org.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cleco continues to provide updates on massive power restoration following Hurricane Laura

Updated: moments ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 9 p.m. today, power has been restored to over 100,000 of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Weather

Adaleigh's 9/2 Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Family Nearly Dies From Misusing Generator

Updated: 10 hours ago
Generator misuse has claimed multiple lives after Hurricane Laura.

News

Hurricane Laura sparks house fire on Masonic Drive

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard and Jojuana Phillips
Jojuana Phillips and Corey Howard speak with a family whose Masonic Drive home caught on fire due to Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura sparks house fire on Masonic Drive

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Jojuana Phillips and Corey Howard speak with a family whose Masonic Drive home caught on fire due to Hurricane Laura.

News

Sen. Kennedy announces addition of Rapides Parish to Louisiana disaster declaration

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kennedy Press
Rapides Parish has been added to the major disaster declaration issued for Louisiana.

News

Alexandria City Council designates August 27 as holiday for pay considerations for city employees

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution declaring a public emergency related to Hurricane Laura.

News

Recap of Tuesday’s Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Alexandria

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Smilie
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday night power was restored to 97 percent of the city’s 25,500 electric customers, leaving approximately 760 customers still to be reconnected.

Nfl

State approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan

Updated: 19 hours ago
The New Orleans Saints sent out guidelines Tuesday regarding how the team could reopen the Superdome to fans this upcoming NFL season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VOD Recordings

Pat Boone

Updated: 20 hours ago
Pat Boone previews the "30 Guns in 30 Days" raffle to benefit the Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library.