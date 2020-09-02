Recap of Tuesday’s Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Alexandria

The following was released to us by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Utility crews from the City of Alexandria and partners from across the South spent the day working in back yards and on neighborhood streets working to restore power to the 3,500 remaining customers without electricity.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday night power was restored to 97 percent of the city’s 25,500 electric customers, leaving approximately 760 customers still to be reconnected.

“This is the most difficult part of the recovery operation, where we basically have to go door-to-door in neighborhoods to fix the remaining issues to restore power,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “We are so thankful for the wonderful support we are getting from our utility partners. They are making a tremendous difference in our ability to make repairs and get homes reenergized. And they in turn have said how much they appreciate the support they have received from the community. I appreciate everyone’s patience. The damage from this storm is some of the most devastating I have ever seen in Alexandria. We are working as hard as we can to get everyone back online as quickly as possible.”

Utility Director Michael Marcotte says any customer who still does not have power by 10 p.m. tonight should report the issue to the city call center at 318-473-1301 or in the AlexConnects App. He also added that the citywide boil advisory remains in effect. Also, free bottled water distribution will continue starting at 8 a.m. at the Alexander Fulton Mini Park downtown.

The Sanitation Department attempted to do normal collection of residential trash, however, crews were not able to complete the full route. Residents in the Charles Park, West Pointe, Pecan Bayou, St. Andrews, Lake District and Good Earth subdivisions who did not have their trash picked up today will have the trash picked up Wednesday.

The drive-thru window at the Utility Customer Service Office at 625 Murray Street will be open for payments Wednesday and the lobby will be open for customers seeking new service and transfers of service. Customers are asked not to make payments in the lobby at this time. In addition to the drive-thru, customers may pay by mail, online or by check or money order in the utility dropbox.

For regular updates, residents are encouraged to continue to watch the city’s Facebook page at the City of Alexandria – Government for the latest updates and advisories.

