Recap of Wednesday’s Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Alexandria

The following was released to us by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - By the end of the day, electric power will have been restored to all City of Alexandria customers who are able to receive power.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience, and we are so grateful to all of the contractors and the municipal organizations that came to our aid and helped us restore service so quickly,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “When you consider the devastating impact from Hurricane Laura, and the amount of damage the storm inflicted on our utility infrastructure, it’s really amazing that we have reached this point in less than a week. Again, I can’t thank our linemen and utility workers enough as well as the outside help that came in from Florida and Missouri and other states. We could not have done it without you.”

Utility Director Michael Marcotte said all of the city’s distribution lines have been restored and that those without power now are residents with damage to their homes that will require repair before they can take power. “If a resident doesn’t have power, they need to call us at 318-473-1301 so we can investigate as everyone who can take power should have it,” Marcotte said. “For those with damage to their home’s electrical system, they will need to contact a licensed electrician to make whatever repairs are needed in the house or at the meter box. Once that is done, we can reconnect the customer as soon as the repair passes inspection.”

Regarding the city water system, Marcotte said the citywide boil advisory remains in place. “Power has been fully restored at all of the water pump stations and we have collected water samples for the DHH’s (Department of Health and Hospitals) review. We hope they will clear us to lift that advisory soon,” Marcotte said.

As citizens work to clean up damage, officials remind residents to be alert to possible scams and price-gouging. Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood said his department is getting reports of scams. Residents should take care to check prices and make sure contractors don’t try to inflate costs for insurance filings. Suspected scams should be reported to the police for investigation.

For ongoing updates residents are encouraged to continue to watch the city’s Facebook page at City of Alexandria – Government for the latest updates and advisories.

