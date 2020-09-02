Report: Payton and Kamara clear the air

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and running back Alvin Kamara met before Wednesday’s scheduled practice.

From Inside Training Camp Live: The #Saints and RB Alvin Kamara are back on the same page, and he's at practice today. pic.twitter.com/Ki9raKM5A9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara and coach Sean Payton had a nice talk this morning, clearing the air. Kamara is expected back at practice today and the two sides will keep working at making sure he’s there long-term. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

It was reported earlier in the week that the Saints are open to trading Kamara. The report was according to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson. This comes as news broke Monday that Kamara’s last three absences from practice were reportedly unexcused and contract-related.

Yahoo sports reported that the team is comfortable making Kamara a top-five paid back at around $12 million a season, but Kamara wants closer to Christian McCaffrey’s deal at around $16 million. Sources tell FOX 8 sports that the Saints latest offer was ‘a little bit over’ $12 million a season.

Kamara is scheduled to make $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Though he had an injury-plagued 2019 season, he’s still finished the season with 81 receptions. He has 37 total touchdowns in his career.

