Report: Payton and Kamara clear the air

The running back is expected to return to the practice field on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (KALB)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and running back Alvin Kamara met before Wednesday’s scheduled practice.

It was reported earlier in the week that the Saints are open to trading Kamara. The report was according to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson. This comes as news broke Monday that Kamara’s last three absences from practice were reportedly unexcused and contract-related.

Yahoo sports reported that the team is comfortable making Kamara a top-five paid back at around $12 million a season, but Kamara wants closer to Christian McCaffrey’s deal at around $16 million. Sources tell FOX 8 sports that the Saints latest offer was ‘a little bit over’ $12 million a season.

Kamara is scheduled to make $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Though he had an injury-plagued 2019 season, he’s still finished the season with 81 receptions. He has 37 total touchdowns in his career.

