Saints, Pelicans and NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints, Pelicans, and the NFL Foundation announced today a $500,000 donation to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Laura, the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in over 100 years.

The Saints and Pelicans are working with three non-profits including Feeding Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, and the American Red Cross of Louisiana to actively support southwest Louisiana’s storm recovery efforts.

In addition, the charitable proceeds of the New Orleans Saints virtual 50/50 Raffle from the Sept. 13 game against Tampa Bay will be donated and divided among the three non-profits listed above.

“Since Hurricane Laura approached Southwest Louisiana, we have been very concerned about the safety and well-being of our neighbors to the west of us,” Saints Owner Gayle Benson said.

“While our thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected by this natural disaster, we also thank our first responders and volunteers for their tireless work, in helping the community begin the process of rebuilding and recovery.

This campaign is a great opportunity for our fans to join our club in supporting three deserving non-profits that will play an integral role in the recovery of the area.”

Next week, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans will be launching a fund-raiser for the three non-profits listed above. Fans that contribute to the fund-raising campaign will have a chance at a unique opportunity to virtually participate with Saints players during the “Sunday Night Football” match-up against the Packers on Sept. 27.

More information on how to donate will be announced at a later date.

