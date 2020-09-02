Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson appears at practice after testing positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, was in attendance at practice Wednesday, Sept. 2 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 28.

In a statement, team spokesman, Greg Bensel, said:

“Mrs. Benson did test positive for COVID-19. She is progressing well and improving daily. She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days- she was not hospitalized and is recovering at home in New Orleans. She thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”

Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for the virus back in March.

