Sen. Kennedy announces addition of Rapides Parish to Louisiana disaster declaration

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) today added Rapides Parish to the major disaster declaration issued for Louisiana. The addition makes Rapides residents eligible for individual assistance.

“Hurricane Laura hit south Louisiana hard, but it didn’t stop there. The destruction in south, central and north Louisiana is unlike any I’ve seen before. The only reasonable response from Washington is to expand the original disaster declaration to include other devastated parishes. Administrator Gaynor heard me out today. More importantly, he listened to the plight of our people around Alexandria, and I’m thankful FEMA added Rapides Parish to the disaster declaration this evening. There are still parishes that are struggling alone and need help from their fellow Americans, but there’s no end to how hard I’ll fight to get them the aid they deserve.”

Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Sabine and Winn Parishes were also granted individual assistance through the disaster declaration.

On August 28, Kennedy led the Louisiana delegation in asking the president for a disaster declaration. The declaration releases funds for individual assistance, in order to help people and communities recover from damage that occurred during Hurricane Laura, from August 22 to August 27, 2020.

FEMA added Vernon Parish to the declaration on August 30, followed by Acadia, Ouachita and Vermillion Parishes. FEMA continues to assess the damage Hurricane Laura did to other parishes in order to make those communities eligible for more aid.

