USPS resumes services at Fort Polk and Dry Creek post offices

(WHSV)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The following information was released to us by the United States Postal Service:

LOUISIANA - The Louisiana District has announced the resumption of mail delivery and retail operations, which had been temporarily suspended due to Hurricane Laura.

Effective Thursday, September 3 the following Post Offices will resume delivery and retail services.

  • FORT POLK STATION - 6180 UNIVERSITY PKWY FORT POLK, LA 71459 - Mon-Fri 8:30 am-3:30 pm, Sat 9:30 am-11:30 am
  • DRY CREEK POST OFFICE - 8243 HWY 113 DRY CREEK, LA 70637 - Mon-Fri 8:15 am-11:45 am, 1:00 pm-2:30 pm; Sat 7:30 am-10:30 am

Also, effective Thursday, September 3, 2020, retail and delivery operations at the following Post Office are temporarily suspended:

  • LAKE CHARLES EASTSIDE STATION - 950 MAIN ST LAKE CHARLES, LA 70615 - Both retail and delivery services for the Lake Charles Eastside Station are being offered at the alternate location below:
  • LAKE CHARLES MAIN POST OFFICE - 921 MOSS ST LAKE CHARLES, LA 70601 - Mon-Fri 8:00 am-5:00 pm, Sat 8:00 am-12:00 pm

Copyright 2020 USPS. All rights reserved.

