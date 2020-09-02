Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards addresses state on continued recovery from Hurricane Laura and COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La.(STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING | Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)
By KALB and WAFB
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press briefing Wednesday morning.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to travel to Leesville, La., one of the hardest-hit areas last week during Hurricane Laura where a 14-year-old girl was killed. The death toll from Hurricane Laura now stands at 15, with more than half of those being people who died from improperly using generators.

Gov. Edwards press briefing

Gov. Edwards provides update on Louisiana's response to Hurricane Laura.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

