WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards addresses state on continued recovery from Hurricane Laura and COVID-19

(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press briefing Wednesday morning.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to travel to Leesville, La., one of the hardest-hit areas last week during Hurricane Laura where a 14-year-old girl was killed. The death toll from Hurricane Laura now stands at 15, with more than half of those being people who died from improperly using generators.

Gov. Edwards press briefing Gov. Edwards provides update on Louisiana's response to Hurricane Laura. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

