Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday

The following was released to us by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - All City of Alexandria office buildings, including the Utility Customer Service building, City Hall, the Public Safety Complex and other departments will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.

ATRANS bus service, however, will be open during normal operating hours.

The Sanitation Department Labor Day week schedule will be as follows:

Monday, Sept. 7 – closed

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Monday’s pickup

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Tuesday’s pickup

Thursday, Sept. 10 – regular pickup

Friday, Sept. 11 – regular pickup

The City Administration wishes everyone a peaceful Labor Day. Please remember to mask up, social distance and stay safe!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.