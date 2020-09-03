Advertisement

CLICK HERE: The latest FEMA information for Cenla

President Donald Trump listens to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, center, as he tours damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.
President Donald Trump listens to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, center, as he tours damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As of September 2, FEMA has been around Rapides Parish assisting residents.

Registration is critical to get the proper assistance.

Residents should call 1-800-621-3362 of if they have access to FEMA, they should visit www.disasterassistance.gov. FEMA also advises residents to not get discouraged if they ask for more information or does not get approved right away. There may be other documents that are needed to be submitted to get approved for assistance.

When registering, residents will have to let FEMA know the degree of damage from minor, to major, to destroyed. This information will be placed in a spreadsheet so FEMA can start helping with assistance.

To register for individual assistance, residents should call 1-800-659-2955 or go to www.sba.gov/disaster. This site is not just for small businesses, but for homeowners as well.

Residents can apply for grants for rent, temporary housing, grants for home repairs, low-interest loans, medical and dental expenses. FEMA also advises homeowners to keep receipts of items purchased for the house because of the storm including generators and chainsaws. Residents could possibly be reimbursed for these.

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov for the complete list of what residents can apply for. This information is also available on the FEMA mobile app.

Residents with homeowners’ insurance need to file a claim with them.

There are also faith-based organizations assisting with getting trees off of houses in Rapides Parish. Residents are advised to call (318) 449-4218 where they will need to give their location and information.

For Rapides Parish residents that need immediate housing needs, they should dial 211.

Because of COVID-19, FEMA cannot go door to door to help residents. FEMA will instead be going to the hotels and community shelters where people are being sheltered. FEMA will be registering residents there.

FEMA is also advising residents to be aware of scammers who may be impersonating as a FEMA representative. Each FEMA representative has a government-issued ID that residents should ask for when FEMA goes to their house. FEMA will also not ask for a fee when registering for assistance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: seconds ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hour ago
Check back for the latest updates

College

All about the fans: LSU shows off new helmet tech to help protect players from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
LSU, in partnership with a Louisiana sports technology startup, has developed new helmet cooling technologies to make customizable air circulation devices for athletic helmets with the goal of helping to protect the players from coronavirus.

VOD Recordings

Legal Difference

Updated: 1 hours ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, from Neblett, Beard and Arsenault offers legal advice on hurricane recovery in the Legal Difference segment.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Britni Lilley

Updated: 1 hours ago
Britni Lilley talks about the role of the Children's Advocacy Network in central Louisiana, as it celebrates 25 years in the community.

News

Cleco offers more restoration updates on impacted parishes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 9 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to roughly 109,146, or 78 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Weather

9-3 Adaleigh's Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Connecting Louisiana to loved ones

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
If you need to reach loved ones that got separated during Hurricane Laura, here’s a phone line to help you reach them: 225-342-2727.

News

SWEPCO Revises Restoration Times in Central Louisiana Hurricane Recovery

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
SWEPCO has pushed the estimated restoration times for many Central Louisiana communities to the weekend because crews have encountered more damage and difficulties with accessing work sites in the wake of Hurricane Laura.