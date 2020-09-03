CLICK HERE: The latest FEMA information for Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As of September 2, FEMA has been around Rapides Parish assisting residents.

Registration is critical to get the proper assistance.

Residents should call 1-800-621-3362 of if they have access to FEMA, they should visit www.disasterassistance.gov. FEMA also advises residents to not get discouraged if they ask for more information or does not get approved right away. There may be other documents that are needed to be submitted to get approved for assistance.

When registering, residents will have to let FEMA know the degree of damage from minor, to major, to destroyed. This information will be placed in a spreadsheet so FEMA can start helping with assistance.

To register for individual assistance, residents should call 1-800-659-2955 or go to www.sba.gov/disaster. This site is not just for small businesses, but for homeowners as well.

Residents can apply for grants for rent, temporary housing, grants for home repairs, low-interest loans, medical and dental expenses. FEMA also advises homeowners to keep receipts of items purchased for the house because of the storm including generators and chainsaws. Residents could possibly be reimbursed for these.

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov for the complete list of what residents can apply for. This information is also available on the FEMA mobile app.

Residents with homeowners’ insurance need to file a claim with them.

There are also faith-based organizations assisting with getting trees off of houses in Rapides Parish. Residents are advised to call (318) 449-4218 where they will need to give their location and information.

For Rapides Parish residents that need immediate housing needs, they should dial 211.

Because of COVID-19, FEMA cannot go door to door to help residents. FEMA will instead be going to the hotels and community shelters where people are being sheltered. FEMA will be registering residents there.

FEMA is also advising residents to be aware of scammers who may be impersonating as a FEMA representative. Each FEMA representative has a government-issued ID that residents should ask for when FEMA goes to their house. FEMA will also not ask for a fee when registering for assistance.

