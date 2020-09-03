Advertisement

Coach O named to 2020 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been named to the Dodd Trophy watch list, the most coveted national coaching award.

The trophy is awarded to the coach who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity - the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

The list includes 13 college football coaches whose teams are scheduled to play in the fall.

Mack Brown - North Carolina (ACC)

Luke Fickell - Cincinnati (AAC)

Tom Herman - Texas (Big 12)

Josh Heupel - UCF (AAC)

Brian Kelly Notre Dame (ACC - For 2020 Only)

Gus Malzahn - Auburn (SEC)

Bronco Mendenhall - Virginia (ACC)

Dan Mullen - Florida (SEC)

Ed Orgeron - LSU (SEC)

Lincoln Riley - Oklahoma (Big 12)

Nick Saban - Alabama (SEC)

Kirby Smart - Georgia (SEC)

Dabo Swinney - Clemson (ACC)

Nine other coaches were recognized because they met the criteria to be named to the preseason watch list but are not eligible to win the award this season because it will be handed out before their seasons are over.

Paul Chryst - Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Mario Cristobal - Oregon (Pac-12)

Ryan Day - Ohio State (Big Ten)

Herm Edwards - Arizona State (Pac-12)

P.J. Fleck - Minnesota (Big Ten)

James Franklin - Penn State (Big Ten)

Jim Harbaugh - Michigan (Big Ten)

Bryan Harsin - Boise State (Mountain West)

Kyle Whittingham - Utah (Pac-12)

“An unprecedented season calls for an unprecedented preseason watch list,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “When considering candidates for this year’s Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation made the decision to align with the College Football Playoff’s timeline and only consider coaches who will play during the fall season. That said, we still would like to recognize coaches from other conferences who met all of the criteria and under normal circumstances would be included on our list.”

Utah’s Kyle Whittingham won the award last year.

