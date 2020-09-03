Emergency guidelines following Hurricane Laura for temporary commercial occupancy, life safety industry

(State Fire Marshal) - Due to the hardships that Hurricane Laura has caused to contractors in our state, the Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is implementing the following emergency licensing guidelines and procedures effective immediately.

Displaced Employee Policy:

Employees who have been displaced and would like to work from another licensed firm may do so upon the new firm submitting a letter stating the employee’s name, license number, expiration date of the license, and the original employer’s name. Displaced workers may work for up to six (6) months with the new firm without a revision application being submitted. The displaced employee must hold the same license endorsements as the new firm. Should the employee have to relocate to a new address, the employee must submit a letter showing his/her new address. There will be no charge for these revisions.

If the employee works for the new firm for more than six (6) months, a revision application must be submitted showing the new firm for which he/she is working. A revision fee of $20.00 will be required.

Renewals during the six-month period will be handled as normal. The employee will be renewed to the original firm unless he/she chooses to renew with the new firm. All required renewal fees will apply.

Displaced Firm Policy:

Any firm which must relocate to a new location may continue to operate without interruption. The firm must submit a letter indicating the new location along with a local occupation license and a revised insurance certificate noting the new address within fifteen (15) working days of relocating. There will be no charge for these revisions.

New Employees of Existing Firms:

Applications for new employees of existing firms will be given preference for processing above all other applications.

Renewal of Employees of Existing Firms

All current requirements for renewing a license will remain in place.

New Firms and Employees of New Firms:

All new firms must meet all the necessary requirements set forth in the applicable law or rules prior to a license being issued.

All employees of new firms must meet all the necessary requirements set forth in the applicable law or rules prior to a license being issued.

These procedures are effective immediately and will expire on January 1, 2021. Should the situation warrant it, the OSFM may continue these policies after this date.

In order to expedite safe occupancy and rebuilding with the least amount of disruption, the following guidelines for expedited occupancy, plan review, and inspections by this office are being implemented immediately. These guidelines will remain in place until January 1, 2021.

TEMPORARY BUILDING OCCUPANCIES:

A site plan showing the arrangement and type of buildings or structures to be installed shall be emailed to SFMDispatch@gmail.com prior to mobilizing and inspection by this office shall be conducted prior to occupancy. Call 1-(800) 256-5452 or email SFMDispatch@gmail.com to arrange for an inspection.

The following building types and time periods will be considered for temporary occupancy:

Tents (complying with the provisions of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code (101:11.11))

Tent installations shall not exceed 180 days from the date of initial occupancy. Where fire alarm or sprinkler systems are required by code and are not installed, a temporary fire watch as outlined below for up to 90 days from the date of initial occupancy will be allowed. Further review and inspection will be required if occupancy beyond 90 days will be necessary.

Industrialized Buildings (provided by properly registered Industrialized Building manufacturers and dealers that contain a state-issued decal)

If fire alarm or sprinkler systems are required by code and are not installed, a temporary fire watch as outlined below for up to 90 days from the date of initial occupancy will be allowed.

Properly permitted and installed Industrialized Buildings with fire protection systems where required may continue to be occupied indefinitely.

For a current list of registered Industrialized Building Manufacturers and Dealers, please visit our website at: http://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/ib_info.htm

Mobile Homes or FEMA Units

Mobile homes or FEMA units that are constructed to meet HUD standards, or RVIA certified units constructed to NFPA 1192, ANSI, and NEC standards, are intended for one- or two-family residential use only. Consideration for use of these buildings will be given for temporary worker housing (commercial use) under the following conditions:

No more than 4 residents shall occupy a single building.

Buildings shall be placed a minimum of 10 feet apart.

A temporary fire watch for the site shall be implemented as outlined below.

Buildings shall be removed from the site after 90 days, or sold as one- or two-family homes. These building types will not be considered for commercial occupancy beyond 90 days from the date of initial occupancy.

Change of Use of an Existing Building

A temporary change in use of an existing building will be considered on a case by case basis. An inspection must be performed by this office prior to occupancy to determine if the proposed use will be acceptable. Temporary occupancy shall not exceed 90 days from the date of initial occupancy and a temporary fire watch as outlined below shall be established. If occupancy is intended beyond this time period, plans and specifications shall be submitted for review at: https://lasfm.louisiana.gov/.

Temporary Fire Watch Procedures: Where fire alarm systems or automatic sprinkler protection are required by code for the temporary structure based upon the intended occupancy, the following alternative requirements will be allowed:

Fire Watch procedures will be permitted for a period not to exceed 90 days from the date of initial occupancy in lieu of these systems.

All building occupants must be able to promptly evacuate the building at all times without assistance from others.

Temporary Fire Watch procedures shall be coordinated with the responding fire department.

Listed portable fire extinguishers shall be provided in twice (2X) the minimum number required by NFPA 10, and the maximum travel distance to an extinguisher shall not exceed 35 feet.

Refer to LASFM.org for additional fire watch program requirements: http://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/fi-fd_firewatch.htm.

DAMAGE REPAIRS FOR PERMANENT BUILDING OCCUPANCY: In accordance with R.S. 40:1574, repairs of structures that affect the exits, stairs, seating arrangement, fire protection, or other details of construction must be submitted to this office for review. It is critical that the repairs be performed in accordance with the applicable codes and standards. As such, the following interim procedures will apply:

Minor Damage to Commercial Structures: Repairs affecting the exits, stairs, seating arrangement, fire protection, or other details of construction, and where the repair and replacement of materials is “in kind” without any alterations from the previous plan, plan review submittal to this office may be made within 30 days after start of construction. Work may commence at your own risk and corrections to any deficiencies detected during the review will be required. Full compliance with the applicable edition of the Life Safety Code and the referenced standards will be expected. Where electrical systems or equipment, structural, mechanical, or plumbing systems have been compromised, contact your local permitting office for permitting and inspection requirements prior to restoration. In the absence of direction from a local permitting authority, contact a qualified third party inspector that is properly registered with the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council to perform the inspection.

Major Damage or Alterations to Commercial Structures: A full plan review submittal to this office is to be made prior to the start of work for repair of structures that have experienced major damage or where alterations to the plans are proposed. The submittal must be made through our secure online portal, https://lasfm.louisiana.gov/ , and the scope of work should be identified as DIRECTLY related to a hurricane damaged structure. No fees will be charged. The review of these submittals will be immediately expedited by this office and every attempt will be made to issue a response within two (2) working days of receipt. If unforeseen circumstances prevent a response to be generated within this time frame, permits may be issued by the local permitting office prior to review, and construction may commence at your own risk. Corrections to any deficiencies detected during the review will be required. Full compliance with the Life Safety Code and the referenced standards is expected.

Fire Protection Systems: Where an existing fire protection system has been compromised, temporary occupancy for up to 60 days may be allowed after an inspection is performed by this office, and after a temporary fire watch is implemented throughout the building. See above requirements for temporary fire watch procedures. A fire protection contractor that is properly licensed by this office for the scope of work must submit the plans for repairs to this office through our secure online portal,https://lasfm.louisiana.gov/, and identify the scope of work as “DIRECTLY related to a hurricane damaged structure”. No fees will be charged. The review of these submittals will be immediately expedited by this office and every attempt will be made to issue a response within one (1) working day of receipt. If unforeseen circumstances prevent a response to be generated within this time frame, work may commence at your own risk and corrections to any deficiencies detected during the review will be required. Full compliance with the Life Safety Code and the referenced standards is expected.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 State Fire Marshal. All rights reserved.