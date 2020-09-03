Advertisement

Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette signing with Bucs after release from Jaguars

Leonard Fournette (Source: Josh Auzenne)
Leonard Fournette (Source: Josh Auzenne)(KNOE)
By Spencer Chrisman and Josh Auzenne
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette is joining the Tampa Bay Bucs on a 1-year, $3.5 million deal after being released from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fournette tweeted about the move on Wednesday, September 2.

The Bucs open the season in Fournette’s hometown of New Orleans against the Saints on September 13.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a source said the two sides have agreed in principle to a one-year deal.

The Jaguars released Fournette on Monday. In three seasons with the team, Fournette rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jacksonville did not pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason and actively tried to pursue a trade.

He then became a free agent Tuesday after clearing waivers, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is coming off his most productive season in NFL.

Last season he rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 76 passes for 522 yards.

In just three seasons with the Tigers, Fournette ranks No. 4 in LSU history in rushing yards with 3,830, he sits at No. 2 in school history in all-purpose yards per game with 155.7, and No. 4 in rushing touchdowns with 40.

The 2015 consensus All-American became the fastest player in LSU history to reach 2,000 and 3,000 yards. Fournette reached 2,000 yards on 303 carries in 18 games, and 3,000 yards on 491 carries in 26 games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Pro Sports

Saints, Pelicans and NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The New Orleans Saints, Pelicans, and the NFL Foundation announced today a $500,000 donation to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Laura, the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in over 100 years.

News

Report: Payton and Kamara clear the air

Updated: 7 hours ago
It was reported earlier in the week that the Saints are open to trading Kamara.

Nfl

Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson appears at practice after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, was in attendance at practice Wednesday, Sept. 2 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 28.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Jaguars release former LSU RB Leonard Fournette; he becomes free agent after reportedly clearing waivers

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman
The Jacksonville Jaguars released former LSU running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, August 31.

Pro Sports

Report: Saints open to trading Alvin Kamara

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Sean Fazende
The Saints are open to trading running back Alvin Kamara, according to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Sports

EXCLUSIVE: AG Jeff Landry explains his reason for letter to LHSAA’s Bonine

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine asking him to allow high school football to return.

Sports

Landry talks return of high school football

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
Attorney General Jeff Landry is saying that it is time for high school football to return.

Nfl

State approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
The New Orleans Saints sent out guidelines Tuesday regarding how the team could reopen the Superdome to fans this upcoming NFL season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

College

Orgeron reiterates ‘Next Man Up’ philosophy after 2 more players opt out

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists the day after two more players decided to opt out for the 2020 season and he reiterated the “Next Man Up” philosophy.