Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette signing with Bucs after release from Jaguars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette is joining the Tampa Bay Bucs on a 1-year, $3.5 million deal after being released from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fournette tweeted about the move on Wednesday, September 2.

The Bucs open the season in Fournette’s hometown of New Orleans against the Saints on September 13.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a source said the two sides have agreed in principle to a one-year deal.

The Jaguars released Fournette on Monday. In three seasons with the team, Fournette rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jacksonville did not pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason and actively tried to pursue a trade.

He then became a free agent Tuesday after clearing waivers, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is coming off his most productive season in NFL.

Last season he rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 76 passes for 522 yards.

In just three seasons with the Tigers, Fournette ranks No. 4 in LSU history in rushing yards with 3,830, he sits at No. 2 in school history in all-purpose yards per game with 155.7, and No. 4 in rushing touchdowns with 40.

The 2015 consensus All-American became the fastest player in LSU history to reach 2,000 and 3,000 yards. Fournette reached 2,000 yards on 303 carries in 18 games, and 3,000 yards on 491 carries in 26 games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.