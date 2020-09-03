LSU to deliver truckload of supplies to Hurricane Laura victims in SWLA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another truckload of supplies was loaded up at LSU Thursday, Sept. 3 to be taken to victims of Hurricane Laura in southwest Louisiana.

LSU filled up the trucks with food and cleaning supplies to help out McNeese State University in the wake of the storm.

“Enough demand, enough interest that we wanted to do it again, so we’ll be planning another trip over to another part of the state later next week if it works out that way,” said Greg Stringfellow, assistant athletic director of LSU Athletics Equipment.

