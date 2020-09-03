Advertisement

LSU to deliver truckload of supplies to Hurricane Laura victims in SWLA

LSU students collect disaster relief supplies for McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., which was damaged during Hurricane Laura on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
LSU students collect disaster relief supplies for McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., which was damaged during Hurricane Laura on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another truckload of supplies was loaded up at LSU Thursday, Sept. 3 to be taken to victims of Hurricane Laura in southwest Louisiana.

LSU filled up the trucks with food and cleaning supplies to help out McNeese State University in the wake of the storm.

“Enough demand, enough interest that we wanted to do it again, so we’ll be planning another trip over to another part of the state later next week if it works out that way,” said Greg Stringfellow, assistant athletic director of LSU Athletics Equipment.

