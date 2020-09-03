RPSO: Deputies involved in officer involved shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB and APD) - Two RPSO deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting.

RPSO deputies responded to a disturbance in the Melder community on Sept. 2 around 6:50 p.m., where family members said a person in a back bedroom, claiming he wanted to commit suicide.

Deputies tried to speak with him but he exited the bedroom and pointed a handgun at him. One deputy fired one round at the suspect and retreated to the front of the residence where the other family members safely evacuated.

RPSO Negotiators and SWAT were activated and responded to the scene.

After other units arrived on scene, the suspect, identified as George Juan Burns, 49 of Melder, began firing rounds indiscriminately at deputies. As negotiations went on for almost three hours, the suspect began shooting at deputies again, hitting vehicles that were on the scene. As the suspect continued to shoot at law enforcement, the SWAT Precision Marksman shot the suspect. The SWAT Team then made entry into the residence where the suspect was found breathing and semi-conscious. The SWAT Medic rendered aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived.

The suspect was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office. Investigators say charges are pending.

Both deputies involved in the shooting will remain on administrative leave as is customary in an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS).

