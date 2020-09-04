Advertisement

22 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

(AP)
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least 22 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, LDH reported another three deaths, two in Rapides Parish and one in Calcasieu Parish.

On Friday, Sept, 4, LDH reported that a 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old man died due to heat-related illnesses while removing debris in Vernon Parish.

LDH has verified the following deaths:

  • 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
  • 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
  • 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
  • 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
  • Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
  • 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
  • One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
  • 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
  • 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
  • 80 to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
  • 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
  • 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
  • 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
  • 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

