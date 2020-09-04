APD seeking missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Katrina Jerrica Jones, 14, who is described as being 5′4″ and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She left her residence Wednesday and was last seen in the Simmons Street area wearing tan or black shorts, a black shirt and Converse shoes.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

