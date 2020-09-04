Avoyelles Parish inmates captured after early morning escape

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two inmates were captured after they escaped from their facility in Avoyelles Parish on Friday, September 4.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says they noticed that Gage Michot of Marksville and Curt Clark of Columbia were missing during a bed count early in the morning.

APSO says Michot and Clark were able to remove a sink from an interior wall and gained access to a pipe chase, which led them to the outside fenced area. They were able to breach a perimeter fence and escape.

Shortly after, with the help of Avoyelles Parish Sheriff deputies, Raymond Laborde Chase Team, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and local law enforcement, both Michot and Clark were apprehended and put back into custody.

APSO states they are taking measures to prevent additional escapes in the future.

