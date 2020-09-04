Advertisement

Emergency insurance rule issued for policyholders impacted by Laura

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon(AP Photo / Melinda Deslatte)
By Louisiana Department of Insurance
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The following information was released to KALB by the Louisiana Department of Insurance:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is announcing the issuance of an Emergency Rule which allows greater protection and flexibility for policyholders impacted by Hurricane Laura. The action taken by Commissioner Donelon was authorized by Governor John Bel Edwards’ Executive Order granting the Commissioner temporary authority to implement emergency insurance rules.

“Emergency Rule 45 provides some necessary protections for insured individuals and business owners in Louisiana who are already dealing with the aftermath of the COVID virus,” said Commissioner Donelon. “The Emergency Rule will give policyholders who have been displaced from their homes time to try and begin the process of recovery and avoid being penalized in any way for non-payment of premiums.”

The rule includes the following provisions:

  • The emergency rule applies to all kinds of insurance and all types of insurers.
  • Policyholders living in the 16 parishes indicated will receive an extension of time to pay insurance premiums due on or after August 27, 2020, without any late fees, penalties, cancellation, or non-renewal.
  • The Emergency Rule provides policyholders in affected areas additional time to submit documents to insurers for claims that were filed before the state of emergency but might be difficult for policyholders to send until they can return to their homes and businesses.

The action taken covers 16 Louisiana parishes affected by the storm: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn. Policyholders outside of the named parishes may still contact their insurance company and request relief and insurers have been directed to assist these policyholders as appropriate.

To view Emergency Rule 45, please visit the LDI website.

