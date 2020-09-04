Hurricane Laura recovery efforts continue in Alexandria

The following was released to us by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - A citywide boil advisory remains in place going into the weekend and tree waste removal crews are currently working throughout the city to collect tree debris from Hurricane Laura.

Urban Forester Darren Green said crews are making their first pass through the city and will be working throughout the weekend and on Monday, which is Labor Day.

“They are making their first pass now, getting the big piles from the initial clean-up,” he said. “After this, they are scheduled to make two more passes through the city, so if they have come by on your street, don’t think you missed them, they will be coming back through.”

Green explained officials understand it may take residents a while to get all of the tree damage cut, cleaned-up and placed at the curb for collection.

“There is so much damage,” Green noted. “A resident may spend a whole weekend clearing debris from the front yard and then the next weekend they will get to the back yard. We understand it will take time, and we are taking that into consideration as we schedule the pickup runs.”

Regarding the citywide boil advisory currently in effect, it is possible the advisory could be lifted over the weekend. If it is, the city will provide an announcement to the news media as well as the city’s Facebook page and website.

The utility customer call center will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday to field calls for service issues as well as reconnects after repairs for homes damaged by the storm. The call center can be reached at 318-473-1301 or residents may request service using the AlexConnects App.

