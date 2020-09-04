Advertisement

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts continue in Alexandria

Source: City of Alexandria
Source: City of Alexandria(City of Alexandria)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - A citywide boil advisory remains in place going into the weekend and tree waste removal crews are currently working throughout the city to collect tree debris from Hurricane Laura.

Urban Forester Darren Green said crews are making their first pass through the city and will be working throughout the weekend and on Monday, which is Labor Day.

“They are making their first pass now, getting the big piles from the initial clean-up,” he said. “After this, they are scheduled to make two more passes through the city, so if they have come by on your street, don’t think you missed them, they will be coming back through.”

Green explained officials understand it may take residents a while to get all of the tree damage cut, cleaned-up and placed at the curb for collection.

“There is so much damage,” Green noted. “A resident may spend a whole weekend clearing debris from the front yard and then the next weekend they will get to the back yard. We understand it will take time, and we are taking that into consideration as we schedule the pickup runs.”

Regarding the citywide boil advisory currently in effect, it is possible the advisory could be lifted over the weekend. If it is, the city will provide an announcement to the news media as well as the city’s Facebook page and website.

The utility customer call center will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday to field calls for service issues as well as reconnects after repairs for homes damaged by the storm. The call center can be reached at 318-473-1301 or residents may request service using the AlexConnects App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Cleco restores power to 85 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 4 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to roughly 119,507, or 85 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

Education

Vernon Parish schools may open at different times

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
The Vernon Parish School Board says they may have to re-open different schools at different times.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Lydia Kozlowski

Updated: 3 hours ago
Exercise specialist, Lydia Kozlowski, previews the Healthy Lifestyle Program for September which offers exercise and nutrition tips.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Marathon BECi rebuilding effort continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB
Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) continues its rebuilding efforts.

VOD Recordings

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
The weekend forecast calls for possible rain on Saturday, then sunshine on Sunday!

News

APD seeking missing juvenile

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB
Katrina Jerrica Jones is missing

VOD Recordings

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Friday's forecast calls for the persistent heat/humidity to continue; along with the chance for showers/t-storms!