K-12 schools in La. now required to report daily COVID-19 cases to Dept. of Health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new emergency order from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) requires K-12 schools to report their COVID-19 cases daily. This includes public, private, and charter schools.

LDH has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) to create a universal online reporting system for all schools across the state to use.

As for universities, they will report their cases to LDH weekly. Those case numbers are available on each university’s website.

