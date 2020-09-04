Advertisement

K-12 schools in La. now required to report daily COVID-19 cases to Dept. of Health

(KALB)
By Donovan Jackson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new emergency order from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) requires K-12 schools to report their COVID-19 cases daily. This includes public, private, and charter schools.

LDH has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) to create a universal online reporting system for all schools across the state to use.

As for universities, they will report their cases to LDH weekly. Those case numbers are available on each university’s website.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

State

Main Street Recovery Program awards $19M in grants to small businesses in La. so far

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced Thursday, Sept. 3 that so far, the Main Street Recovery Program has awarded $19 million in grants to small businesses across the state to help them recover losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Thousands in Winn Parish still without power after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nydja Hood
Residents in Winn Parish are still trying their best to get by without power after Hurricane Laura.

News

Cleco restores power to 83 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 8 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to roughly 116,092, or 83 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

State

SWEPCO latest power restoration updates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
SWEPCO’s workforce is continuing to restore service.

State

LDH verifies 3 additional hurricane-related deaths, 2 in Rapides Parish

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
The Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday verifies three additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 20.

State

Recap of Thursday’s Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Alexandria

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Smilie
One week to the day since Hurricane Laura roared through Central Louisiana with hurricane-force winds, the City of Alexandria has restored electrical power to all customers who are able to take power and repaired the water supply system, although a citywide boil advisory remains in effect.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 5 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

State

Louisiana seeks younger poll workers amid fears older workers might opt-out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matthew Segura
Officials fear COVID-19 concerns might keep some traditional poll workers at home.

News

Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cynthia D. Jardon
All City of Alexandria office buildings, including the Utility Customer Service building, City Hall, the Public Safety Complex and other departments will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.