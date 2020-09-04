Louisiana seeks younger poll workers amid fears older workers might opt-out

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office is seeking poll workers for the upcoming elections and he’s asking younger residents to consider joining the cause this year.

Working election polls is something older people are traditionally known to do, but election officials fear that COVID-19 may throw a wrench in the process. They are concerned that older residents may decide not to take up their traditional positions at the polls for fear of contracting COVID-19. Poll workers come in contact with a lot of people, and older folks are at higher risk of suffering the more serious outcomes of COVID-19.

Yet, the polls must be staffed. Ardoin’s office calls staffing the most critical component of conducting a safe and secure election.

If you work the polls, you won’t just be serving your country, you can make a little extra money too -- up to $200, according to Secretary of State’s website.

Eligibility requirements

A registered voter in Louisiana

A registered voter who does not need assistance

Able to attend a 1-2 hour training course

At least 17 years old and a high school senior or older

To find out more, visit ElectionWorker.sos.la.gov to view an informational flyer and complete an application. Completed applications may be returned to electionworker@sos.la.gov or your parish clerk of court.

For more information about becoming an election worker in Louisiana, contact Julie Guidroz with the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 225.922.0900, email electionworker@sos.la.gov or visit electionworker.sos.la.gov.

If you are a resident of another state, go here for more information on how you can help where you live: https://www.eac.gov/help-america-vote.

