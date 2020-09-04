Advertisement

Louisiana seeks younger poll workers amid fears older workers might opt-out

(WEAU)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office is seeking poll workers for the upcoming elections and he’s asking younger residents to consider joining the cause this year.

Working election polls is something older people are traditionally known to do, but election officials fear that COVID-19 may throw a wrench in the process. They are concerned that older residents may decide not to take up their traditional positions at the polls for fear of contracting COVID-19. Poll workers come in contact with a lot of people, and older folks are at higher risk of suffering the more serious outcomes of COVID-19.

Yet, the polls must be staffed. Ardoin’s office calls staffing the most critical component of conducting a safe and secure election.

If you work the polls, you won’t just be serving your country, you can make a little extra money too -- up to $200, according to Secretary of State’s website.

Eligibility requirements

  • A registered voter in Louisiana
  • A registered voter who does not need assistance
  • Able to attend a 1-2 hour training course
  • At least 17 years old and a high school senior or older

To find out more, visit ElectionWorker.sos.la.gov to view an informational flyer and complete an application. Completed applications may be returned to electionworker@sos.la.gov or your parish clerk of court.

For more information about becoming an election worker in Louisiana, contact Julie Guidroz with the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 225.922.0900, email electionworker@sos.la.gov or visit electionworker.sos.la.gov.

If you are a resident of another state, go here for more information on how you can help where you live: https://www.eac.gov/help-america-vote.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cleco restores power to 83 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 8 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to roughly 116,092, or 83 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

State

LDH verifies 3 additional hurricane-related deaths, 2 in Rapides Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
The Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday verifies three additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 20.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cynthia D. Jardon
All City of Alexandria office buildings, including the Utility Customer Service building, City Hall, the Public Safety Complex and other departments will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.

Latest News

News

CLICK HERE: The latest FEMA information for Cenla

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
FEMA has been around Rapides Parish assisting residents.

College

All about the fans: LSU shows off new helmet tech to help protect players from COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
LSU, in partnership with a Louisiana sports technology startup, has developed new helmet cooling technologies to make customizable air circulation devices for athletic helmets with the goal of helping to protect the players from coronavirus.

VOD Recordings

Legal Difference

Updated: 7 hours ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, from Neblett, Beard and Arsenault offers legal advice on hurricane recovery in the Legal Difference segment.

VOD Recordings

Britni Lilley

Updated: 8 hours ago
Britni Lilley talks about the role of the Children's Advocacy Network in central Louisiana, as it celebrates 25 years in the community.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Weather

9-3 Adaleigh's Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Morning Forecast