Main Street Recovery Program awards $19M in grants to small businesses in La. so far

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced Thursday, Sept. 3 that so far, the Main Street Recovery Program has awarded $19 million in grants to small businesses across the state to help them recover losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are awarding millions of dollars in grants every single day. On Wednesday alone, we awarded $4.2 million,” said Schroder. “Next week, I’m delivering checks in person to southwest Louisiana, where Hurricane Laura disrupted mail delivery. We are meeting our goals. We’re working 24 hours a day to deliver help to small businesses across this state, and we’re proud to do it.”

The state legislature had set aside $275 million of the program. Thus far, more than 21,000 applications have been turned in since the program launched July 28. The treasurer says nearly $15 million in grants has been awarded to businesses owned by minorities, women, and veterans.

Small business owners can click here to apply for a grant.

