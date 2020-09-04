Rapides Parish schools plan to reopen after Labor Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSB) - Rapides Parish Public Schools and offices are still planning to reopen for employees next Tuesday, September 8. Students will return Thursday, September 10.

Due to expected prolonged utility outage at Plainview High School, we are finalizing an alternative plan for students and employees in that area. There may be other schools that run into utility issues. If so, RPSB will notify those communities of any other changes to the reopening school plan.

VIRTUAL STUDENTS:

Due to ongoing connectivity concerns, we are providing an opportunity for all students to come to school face-to-face.

If you have signed up for virtual and know you will not be able to connect to the internet either through your own personal service or through an RPSB provided hotspot, you can go to your school with your hotspot Tuesday or Wednesday to register for face-to-face classes and return your hotspot and chromebook (to be used for in-class instruction).

Face-to-face instruction for virtual students will begin September 14th.

Students coming off virtual will be provided a grace period to acquire school uniforms and must wear a mask.

School Transportation: Many of the roads in the rural parts of our parish are still impassable for our buses. Our drivers will be driving their routes Tuesday and Wednesday and letting families know if alternate bus stops are needed.

School Meals: All Rapides Parish School Board students will eat for free through December. All virtual students can eat for free from any school as long as the parent/guardian completes the Parental/Guardian Grab and Go Meal Consent Form attached here or it can be picked up at any school.

Instructional Calendar :

To account for the lost instructional time due to the COVID delayed start as well as Hurricane Laura, we have modified our instructional calendar.

Please note the following changes:

September 21st is a regular school day (no longer a student holiday)

October 14th is a regular school day (no longer a student holiday)

October 15th is a PD/Parent Teacher Conference (student holiday) Fall Break remains October 16th

January 5th is a regular school day

