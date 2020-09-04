Thousands in Winn Parish still without power after Hurricane Laura

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Thousands of residents in Winn Parish are still trying their best to get by without power after Hurricane Laura.

Sheriff Cranford Jordan said about half of Winn Parish is still left without power. Entergy reports these outages affect over 3,500 customers. One Winn Parish resident said she lost her sister and home to the storm. Even without power, she said she’s using her time to give back.

“I’ve been back and forth to Winnfield, getting water, ice, and just non-perishable goods you know to help out my community. Especially the ones that can’t get out,” said Winn Parish resident Tiffany Boyd.

The National Guard has stationed a point of distribution at Winnfield Senior High School. They have been distributing water and ice to residents. They said they have been sympathetic to people’s situations.

“We just try not to judge people and give them what they say they need. Even to the point of, we shut down at 5 o’clock. And if we’re here still cleaning up and somebody says they want something, we give it to them,” said Captain McLeod of the S-3 528 Engineer Battalion.

The National Guard has also been working to clear the roads and has helped restore phone and internet service at the sheriff’s office. The 911 system is now back up and running as well.

Sheriff Jordan said deputies have been surveying the damage throughout the parish. So far, they have determined 18 houses are uninhabitable.

Jordan said his deputies have been working around the clock during the aftermath of the storm. He said they are here to serve the community in whatever capacity they are needed.

“I’m thankful to live in Winn Parish and I’m thankful to serve the people here. And appreciate their support. And have a little patience we’re getting there and doing as much as we can, and with Entergy and the power companies, they’re doing a great job and we just have to be patient,” said Sheriff Jordan.

The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office can be reached by calling (225)-254-0148. You can press zero to get connected to someone.

