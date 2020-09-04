Advertisement

Vernon Parish schools may open at different times

(KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish School Board says they may have to re-open different schools at different times.

At this time, all schools have been restored power except Leesville High, West Leesville, Pitkin, and Hicks. Severe roof damage occurred at Hicks, Pitkin, Anacoco Elementary, East Leesville, West Leesville, Vernon Middle, and Rosepine Elementary and these schools all had water damage in classrooms and auxiliary buildings.

A Request for Proposal has been submitted for quotes by professional mitigation and stabilization companies to secure temporary roofing and clean and sanitize water damaged areas. Once these projects are completed, the process of re-opening the schools will commence.

The anticipated opening date for most schools will be hopefully by Monday, September 14. Refer to school websites for updated information on the opening of each school.

For more, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Cleco restores power to 85 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 4 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to roughly 119,507, or 85 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts continue in Alexandria

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Smilie
A citywide boil advisory remains in place going into the weekend and tree waste removal crews are currently working throughout the city to collect tree debris from Hurricane Laura.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

Latest News

State

Rapides Parish schools plan to reopen after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Students will return Thursday, September 10.

VOD Recordings

Lydia Kozlowski

Updated: 3 hours ago
Exercise specialist, Lydia Kozlowski, previews the Healthy Lifestyle Program for September which offers exercise and nutrition tips.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Marathon BECi rebuilding effort continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB
Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) continues its rebuilding efforts.

VOD Recordings

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
The weekend forecast calls for possible rain on Saturday, then sunshine on Sunday!

News

APD seeking missing juvenile

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB
Katrina Jerrica Jones is missing