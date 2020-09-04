Vernon Parish schools may open at different times

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish School Board says they may have to re-open different schools at different times.

At this time, all schools have been restored power except Leesville High, West Leesville, Pitkin, and Hicks. Severe roof damage occurred at Hicks, Pitkin, Anacoco Elementary, East Leesville, West Leesville, Vernon Middle, and Rosepine Elementary and these schools all had water damage in classrooms and auxiliary buildings.

A Request for Proposal has been submitted for quotes by professional mitigation and stabilization companies to secure temporary roofing and clean and sanitize water damaged areas. Once these projects are completed, the process of re-opening the schools will commence.

The anticipated opening date for most schools will be hopefully by Monday, September 14. Refer to school websites for updated information on the opening of each school.

