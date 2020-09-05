City of Alexandria, CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation creating special needs park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria and the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation have joined forces to create an all-inclusive special needs playground.

Construction of the park is underway at the corner of Masonic Drive and Babe Ruth Drive on part of the Bringhurst Field site. The park will feature swings as well as a special needs playground structure in honor of the families of the Pediatric Therapy Center at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

The project is privately funded by donors through the Cabrini Foundation and Coughlin-Saunders Foundation. The park is being constructed by Majestic Playgrounds of Baton Rouge at no cost to the City of Alexandria.

The park is expected to open in October. More details will be announced closer to the completion of construction.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.