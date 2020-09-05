Advertisement

City of Alexandria, CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation creating special needs park

KALB
KALB(KALB)
By KALB
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria and the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation have joined forces to create an all-inclusive special needs playground.

Construction of the park is underway at the corner of Masonic Drive and Babe Ruth Drive on part of the Bringhurst Field site. The park will feature swings as well as a special needs playground structure in honor of the families of the Pediatric Therapy Center at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

The project is privately funded by donors through the Cabrini Foundation and Coughlin-Saunders Foundation. The park is being constructed by Majestic Playgrounds of Baton Rouge at no cost to the City of Alexandria.

The park is expected to open in October. More details will be announced closer to the completion of construction.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Cleco restores power to 88 percent of customers following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 8 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to roughly 121,296, or 87 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts continue in Alexandria

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jim Smilie
A citywide boil advisory remains in place going into the weekend and tree waste removal crews are currently working throughout the city to collect tree debris from Hurricane Laura.

Education

Vernon Parish schools may open at different times

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
The Vernon Parish School Board says they may have to re-open different schools at different times.

VOD Recordings

Lydia Kozlowski

Updated: 22 hours ago
Exercise specialist, Lydia Kozlowski, previews the Healthy Lifestyle Program for September which offers exercise and nutrition tips.

News

Marathon BECi rebuilding effort continues

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KALB
Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) continues its rebuilding efforts.

VOD Recordings

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
The weekend forecast calls for possible rain on Saturday, then sunshine on Sunday!

News

APD seeking missing juvenile

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT
|
By KALB
Katrina Jerrica Jones is missing