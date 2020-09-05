Advertisement

Hurricane Laura damages six of Louisiana’s state parks

Louisiana State Flag
Louisiana State Flag(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Six parks across southwest Louisiana received heavy damage from Hurricane Laura and won’t be available for the Labor Day weekend holiday.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office oversees state parks. He said Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles was wrecked by the storm. The city took a direct blow from the hurricane.

Five other parks are closed until further notice in addition to Sam Houston State Park. Those include: Chicot State Park in Ville Platte, Lake D’Arbonne State Park in Farmerville, Lake Fausse Point State Park in St. Martinville, North Toledo Bend in Zwolle and South Toledo Bend in Anacoco.

