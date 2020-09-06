APD investigating shooting on Martin Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of Martin Street shortly before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.
One victim was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099
