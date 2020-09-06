Two Alexandria men accused of attempted 1st-degree murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been accused of attempted first-degree murder.

The Alexandria Police Department says the two arrests were made due to a shooting incident that occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday evening in the 600 block of Fulton Street.

APD says Dquincy Walker, 20, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Javoris Jones, 20, was also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB and APD. All rights reserved.