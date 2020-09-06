Advertisement

Two Alexandria men accused of attempted 1st-degree murder

Left to right: Dquincy Walker and Javoris Jones
Left to right: Dquincy Walker and Javoris Jones(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been accused of attempted first-degree murder.

The Alexandria Police Department says the two arrests were made due to a shooting incident that occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday evening in the 600 block of Fulton Street.

APD says Dquincy Walker, 20, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Javoris Jones, 20, was also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

